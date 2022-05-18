Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This represents a yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

