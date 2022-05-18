Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,480,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 29,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 47.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 36.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 173,705 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 385.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 89,749 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,261,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,991 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

