Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in April

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 580,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.3 days.

PAHGF opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAHGF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.30) in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.00.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

