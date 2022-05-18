PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $76,000.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.