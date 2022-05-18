PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $76,000.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00.
Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
