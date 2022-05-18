PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCB opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

PharmaCyte Biotech ( OTCMKTS:PMCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMCB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the first quarter worth $86,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the first quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.