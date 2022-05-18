Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $133.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.38 million and the lowest is $131.54 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. posted sales of $133.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full year sales of $549.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $569.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $574.25 million, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $615.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%.
Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 469.57%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
