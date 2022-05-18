Photronics (PLAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.320-$0.380 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. Photronics’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLAB stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $993.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. Photronics has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,781 shares of company stock valued at $476,318. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 700,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,348,000 after buying an additional 202,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

