PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie Sells 20,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$121,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,184,469.

Cameron Michael Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,121 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$387,419.08.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$315.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

