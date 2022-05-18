Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,525. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,495,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,254 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 70,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

