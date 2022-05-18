Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.