Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

PING has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NYSE PING opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

