Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 235.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the period.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

