Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PXD opened at $276.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $278.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

