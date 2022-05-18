Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Mark Stephen Berg Sells 2,500 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $276.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.50 and its 200-day moving average is $217.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $278.59.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.