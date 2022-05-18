Piper Sandler Boosts Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $113.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 23.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.