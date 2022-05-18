Piper Sandler Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $345.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.79. 81,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,012. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $278.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,002 shares of company stock worth $25,293,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

