Piper Sandler Lowers Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $13.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 301,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,741,456. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

