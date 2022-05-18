Piper Sandler Raises Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $32.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,925. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.