Piper Sandler Raises Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target to $120.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 200.83% from the stock’s current price.

KROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $958.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $332,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,528. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 396,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 180,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.