Piper Sandler Raises Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $225.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on OAS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.14.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $9.25 on Wednesday, reaching $132.99. 6,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,501. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 35.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

