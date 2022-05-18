Piper Sandler Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $54.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 324,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

