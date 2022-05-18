Piper Sandler Trims Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Target Price to $15.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of BRY traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,418. The company has a market capitalization of $789.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

