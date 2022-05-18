Piper Sandler Trims CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Target Price to $23.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 98,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

