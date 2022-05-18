Piper Sandler Trims Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Target Price to $45.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 158,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,790. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 155.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 653,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 397,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,360,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 286.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 140,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 104,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.