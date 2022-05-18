Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.69.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

