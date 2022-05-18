Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PZRIF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 747. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

