PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.80 Million

Equities analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to post $236.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.59 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $240.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

