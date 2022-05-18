Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Plains GP posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,189. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.