Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on POLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,800,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,929,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,619,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,479,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,076 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

