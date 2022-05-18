Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several analysts recently commented on POLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:POLY opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POLY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $196,331,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,147,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,189,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,325,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

