Platinum Group Metals (PLG) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Platinum Group Metals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals’ rivals have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -42.26% -23.67% Platinum Group Metals Competitors -115.28% 2.53% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A -$13.06 million -9.00 Platinum Group Metals Competitors $1.65 billion $141.54 million -10,371.02

Platinum Group Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Platinum Group Metals Competitors 926 3769 4094 115 2.38

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 62.12%. Given Platinum Group Metals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Platinum Group Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Platinum Group Metals rivals beat Platinum Group Metals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Platinum Group Metals (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

