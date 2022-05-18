Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,984,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,662,683.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

