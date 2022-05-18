Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Given New C$0.95 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.15 to C$0.95 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 171.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTC PMKRF remained flat at $C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Playmaker Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44.

About Playmaker Capital

Playmaker Capital Inc operates as a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

