PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $60,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 192,800 shares of company stock valued at $914,769.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.90 million, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of -1.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

