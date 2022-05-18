Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,324,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

