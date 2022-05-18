Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $177.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after buying an additional 116,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 38,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

