Plus500 Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Plus500 in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Plus500 alerts:

PLSQF stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. Plus500 has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $20.04.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.