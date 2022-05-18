Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was downgraded by JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

PLYM opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $855.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after buying an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,384,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 987,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

