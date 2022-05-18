PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Down 14.9% in April

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PMVC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 122.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

