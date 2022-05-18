PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 32.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMVP. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

PMVP opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $647.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.94. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

