PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get PolyPid alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.83. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.