Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Portillo’s.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

