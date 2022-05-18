Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSTL. Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

PSTL opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.53 million, a P/E ratio of 119.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 190,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 147,059 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

