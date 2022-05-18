Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2409 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HGKGY opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $6.95.
Power Assets Company Profile (Get Rating)
