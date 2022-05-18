Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2409 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HGKGY opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

