Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 75,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Shares of PBTS stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 1,085,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,969. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.