Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

DTIL stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

