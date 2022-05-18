Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 624,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 987.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 403,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 170,542 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,610. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

