Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Short Interest Down 25.6% in April

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 348,503 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,922 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $18,415,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

