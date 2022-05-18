Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.67. Primoris Services reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

