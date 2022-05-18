Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.68 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.33.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

